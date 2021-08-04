Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVM opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

