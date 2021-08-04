Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

AEAC stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

