Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,014.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.86 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

