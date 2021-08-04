Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

