Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,222 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.