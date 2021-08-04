AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 35,599 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Finance Trust worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

AFIN opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $915.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

