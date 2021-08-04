AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,599 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 331.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

MDRX opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

