Royal Bank of Canada Buys New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $302,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.