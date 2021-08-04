Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 72,402 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.