Royal Bank of Canada Sells 29,978 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,978 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

