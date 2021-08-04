Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 808 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

TPB stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

