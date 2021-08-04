Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 808 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.
TPB stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.54.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
