Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KW. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

