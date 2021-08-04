Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 974 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Northwest Natural worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $17,648,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $9,943,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,333,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE NWN opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

