Alico (ALCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Alico to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALCO opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.77 million, a P/E ratio of 162.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Alico has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

