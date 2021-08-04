iCAD (ICAD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect iCAD to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICAD opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.76 million, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

