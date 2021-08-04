ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $614.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from robust growth in subscription revenues as reflected by the second-quarter 2021 results. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Further, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription billings to grow year over year. Also, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. However, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth. Sluggishness in IT spending remains a major concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $638.90.

NYSE NOW opened at $584.66 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $18,576,986. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.