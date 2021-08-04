Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $265.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

