Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $407.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

