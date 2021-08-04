Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.35. 8,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,097,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $2,161,130. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

