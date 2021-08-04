Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,324 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

