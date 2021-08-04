Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $790,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.88. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 385.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

