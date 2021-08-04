Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $175.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.