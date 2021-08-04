Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.