Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 330.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.03.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

