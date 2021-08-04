Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255,943 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Natera were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Natera by 1,880.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Natera by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Natera by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,073 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.78. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

