Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

NYSE DIN opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.07. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

