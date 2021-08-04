NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells $890,722.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.