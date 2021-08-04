Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $62,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.