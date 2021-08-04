Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 61.0% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 240.4% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 413,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 292,311 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROX. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

TROX opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

