Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SGMS. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Shares of SGMS opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.