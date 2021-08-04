Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.