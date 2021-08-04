Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,866 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

ANDE opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $891.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

