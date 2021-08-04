Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 4,859 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 4,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $15,354.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

SYPR opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $65.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

