Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn Purchases 2,300 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NICK opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $143.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.45.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.
About Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
