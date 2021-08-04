Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn Purchases 2,300 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NICK opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $143.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

