Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.60.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AZPN opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $97.04 and a 12 month high of $162.56.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.
