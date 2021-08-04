Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $32,500.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

GALT stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GALT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

