First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley Sells 13,177 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FSLR opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $453,000. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in First Solar by 28.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 289,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First Solar by 12.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

