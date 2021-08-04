EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $715.58 million, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,950 shares of company stock worth $1,392,342 over the last three months. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.