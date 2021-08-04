Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Sells $2,559,185.85 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 14,835 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $2,559,185.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30.

Wingstop stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after acquiring an additional 111,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

