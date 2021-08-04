Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams Sells 3,502 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolent Health alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.