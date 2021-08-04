D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

