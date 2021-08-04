D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,823 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 39,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 2,514,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

