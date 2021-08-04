D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 195,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDACU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $15,742,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

NASDAQ NDACU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

