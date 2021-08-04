D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 80,538 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.14. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

