G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 200.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000 in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GTHX opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $707.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

