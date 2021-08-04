KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 393.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KBR were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

