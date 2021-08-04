Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 581 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 161.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Spire were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 117.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 49.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

