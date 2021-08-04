Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,354 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

KIM stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

