Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39,747.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

