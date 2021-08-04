Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 61,062 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after buying an additional 188,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of ESML stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83.

